Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.