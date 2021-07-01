ModiHost Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $128,387.98 and $28,861.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ModiHost

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

