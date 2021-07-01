MKM Partners Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $58.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 53,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,525. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

