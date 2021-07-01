Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 64,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

