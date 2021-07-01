Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 184.3% in June

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Mirvac Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

