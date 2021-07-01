Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,815 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57.

