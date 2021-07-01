Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 2,767 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

