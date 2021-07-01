Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 2,767 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.