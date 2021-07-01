Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $31.26 million and $61,456.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $50.24 or 0.00151284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00170429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,347.69 or 1.00413034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 622,250 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.