Mirrored Apple Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,710.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $136.25 or 0.00390595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $1,710.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00143859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00171298 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,768.62 or 0.99674905 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 243,038 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.