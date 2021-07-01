Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,210 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.