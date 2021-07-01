Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

