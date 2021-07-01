Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $820,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $667.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.47. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $467.55 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

