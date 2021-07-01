Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $957,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

