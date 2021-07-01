Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $697.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

