Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

