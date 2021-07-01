Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,818 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

