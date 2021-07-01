MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris Purchases 30,618 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00.

MIND Technology stock remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 73,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.