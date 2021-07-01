Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,446 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,765,529 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $416,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 592,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 267,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

