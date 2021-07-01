Micron Technology’s (MU) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

