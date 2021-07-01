Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 38,682,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.88.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

