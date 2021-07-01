Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.77.

MU stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

