Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.74. 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

