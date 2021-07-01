Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.