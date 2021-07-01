Michael Scarpelli Sells 200,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,177,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

