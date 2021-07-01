Michael S. Brown Sells 2,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $558.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

