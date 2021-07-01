Michael Patterson Sells 1,862,399 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RMO opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

