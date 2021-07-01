Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

