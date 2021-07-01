Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

