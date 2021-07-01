Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$61.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.17.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.39. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -30.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

