Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

