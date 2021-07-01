Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

