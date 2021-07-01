Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stake Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIN opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

