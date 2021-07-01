Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.27. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 414,591 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

