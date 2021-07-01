Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 78,503 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,487 call options.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $127,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

