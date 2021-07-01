Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $236,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of PTC opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.