Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $241,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $253.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

