Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

