Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,901 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 231,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

