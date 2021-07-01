Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,120 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $73,054,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.