MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.26 Million

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $454.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.40 million and the lowest is $440.99 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 534,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

