MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Sells C$138,000.00 in Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,560.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00.

Shares of LABS opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.

Several brokerages have commented on LABS. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

