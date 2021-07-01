Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.93. Medicure shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.