Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 1,414,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,506,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,925,000. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
