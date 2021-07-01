Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 1,414,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,506,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,925,000. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

