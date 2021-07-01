MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Kuanling Amy Yeh Sells 10,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 9,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $395,460.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

