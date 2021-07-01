Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Down 70.9% in June

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Shares of Mechel PAO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.