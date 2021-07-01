Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MER traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 52,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,653. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.95. The stock has a market cap of £204.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.57.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

