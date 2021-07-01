Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Cap of $838.79 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $838.79 million and $80.48 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00141063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00171281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,865.05 or 1.00155989 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 509,881,115 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

