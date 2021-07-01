McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

