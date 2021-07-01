MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of MXL opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

