Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products boosted results. Also, Mattel witnessed double-digit growth across all three of its power brands during first-quarter 2021. The company is focused on cost savings and productivity initiatives to support growth and rebuild margins. It has increased the estimated range of cost savings for 2021 to a range of $80 million to $90 million. However, the coronavirus pandemic along with stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days. “

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.10 on Monday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

